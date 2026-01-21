Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, rising by 350 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 148,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after closing at 147,650 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,100.