Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 155,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,200 dinars and buying prices at 156,100 dinars.