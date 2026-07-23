Dollar rises in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,450 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 150,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars and bought it at 150,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,850 dinars and buying prices at 150,650 dinars.