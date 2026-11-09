Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,800 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 168,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,250 dinars and bought it at 168,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,800 dinars and buying prices at 168,700 dinars.