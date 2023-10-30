Dollar prices surge in Iraq amid exchange closures

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices surged on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, following the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya stock exchanges.
Shafaq News correspondent said the dollar prices reached 161,900 Iraqi dinars against $100, compared to the morning rates of 161,550 dinars against $100.
In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops also reported a rise in selling prices, reaching 163,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchasing price stood at 161,000 dinars for the same amount.
In Erbil, the selling price reached 161,500 dinars for every 100 dollars and the purchasing price at 161,400 dinars for the same quantity.