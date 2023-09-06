Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi dinar continued its downward trend against the US dollar, witnessing an increase in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, at 01:00 PM local time, the exchange rates for the US dollar on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad reached 154,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to 153,600 dinars earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops within Baghdad's markets, selling prices surged to 156,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price stood at 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price in Erbil's stock market reached 154,800 Iraqi dinars against the US dollar, with the purchase price at 154,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.