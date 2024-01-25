Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices rose on Thursday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to our correspondent, the dollar prices increased at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to reach 151,750 IQD for $100, compared to 151,000 IQD per $100 recorded on Wednesday.

Moreover, selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have increased, with the selling price reaching 152,750 IQD, while the buying price was 157,500 IQD for every $100.