Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, and edged higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 149,800 dinars per 100 dollars—the same rate as recorded on Saturday.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,850.