Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, lower Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady in Baghdad and edged lower Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 141,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 141,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,000.