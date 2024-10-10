Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil by the end of week

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while dropping in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same as the opening rate.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 154,750 IQD and 152,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas153,750.