Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar held steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,450 dinars for every 100 dollars.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 141,500 IQD and 139,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,250.