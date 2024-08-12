Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars. These are the same prices recorded yesterday, Sunday.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,600 dinars.