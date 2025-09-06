Dollar prices slip in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar dropped against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 143,050 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,600.