Dollar prices slip in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,800 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 141,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,250.