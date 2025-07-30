Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 139,350 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 140,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 138,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,950.