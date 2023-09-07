Dollar prices remain stable in Baghdad, rise in Erbil amid market closure

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices in Baghdad markets stabilized on Thursday while increasing slightly in Erbil, with the closure of trading for the day.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, at the close of the trading session on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the exchange rate for the US dollar remained at $154,000 against $100.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, selling prices remained steady at 155,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the purchasing price remained at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar experienced a modest increase as the selling price reached 154,600 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, with the purchasing price at 154,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.