Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar lower higher in Baghdad and remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 150,500 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,150.