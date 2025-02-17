Dollar prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 150,300 IQD per $100, compared to 150,100 $ per recorded on Sunday.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 151,250 IQD per $100, with the buying prices at 149,250 IQD

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,300 IQD per $100, with the buying price at 150,200 IQD.