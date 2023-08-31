Dollar prices hold steady in Baghdad, slightly rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices remained stable in the markets of Baghdad on Thursday while experiencing a slight increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency report, the dollar prices showed no significant change with the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening in Baghdad, maintaining a rate of 153,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

The exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets also reported steady selling prices, with the dollar being traded at 154,000 Iraqi dinars for purchase and 152,000 dinars for sale per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar witnessed a minor uptick. The selling price rose to 153,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price increased to 153,650 dinars.