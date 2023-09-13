Dollar prices fluctuate in Iraq: rise in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, dollar prices exhibited contrasting trends in the Iraqi markets, with an increase in Baghdad and a decrease in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, dollar prices in Baghdad surged with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 155,300 dinars against 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops within Baghdad's markets, selling prices also experienced an uptick, reaching 156,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price settled at 154,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the selling price was recorded at 156,250 dinars for the 100 dollars, with the purchase price at 156,150 dinars.