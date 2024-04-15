Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates edged lower with the closure оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 250 dinars below the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,400 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 148,300 dinars.