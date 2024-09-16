Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 150,100 dinars the previous day.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate at 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying rate at 149,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 149,900 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 149,800 dinars.