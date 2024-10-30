Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 150,750 dinars in the morning.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 149,900 dinars.