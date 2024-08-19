Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 149,500 dinars the previous day.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores also reported a decline, with the selling rate at 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying rate at 148,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate also decreased, with the selling price at 149,200 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 149,100 dinars.