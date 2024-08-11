Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 150,150 dinars the previous day.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores also reported a decline, with the selling rate at 150,750 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying rate at 148,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate also decreased, with the selling price at 149,700 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 149,600 dinars.