Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 153,500 dinars on Thursday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 154,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 152,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 153,400 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 153,200 dinars.