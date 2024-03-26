Dollar prices edge higher іn Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates held firm with the closure оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges іn Baghdad, settling at 147,750 dinars for every 100 dollars—350 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores іn Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 148,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price at 147,450 dinars.