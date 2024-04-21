Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates climbed with the closure оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, 200 dinars above the morning rates.

At the currency exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price was 146,500 dinars.