Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 50 dinars above the morning rates.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,400.