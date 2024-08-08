Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,050 dinars for every 100 dollars. Wednesday's rates were 149,950 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,900 dinars.