Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates climbed with the closure оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 250 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price at 148,400 dinars.