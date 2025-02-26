Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates inched higher with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 148,800 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 150,000 IQD and 148,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,700.