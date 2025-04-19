Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad and rose in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate declined with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 147,050 dinars on Thursday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,050 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 146,950.