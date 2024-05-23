Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, 300 dinars below the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,400 dinars.