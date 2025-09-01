Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rates slipped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,600 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 141,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,100.