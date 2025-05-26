Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets at closure.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,350 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 139,750 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,450.