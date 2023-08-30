Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rate edged lower on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar rates decreased at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges. The dollar was recorded at 153,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to the previous day's rate of 153,700 dinars.

Moreover, the report highlighted that the selling prices in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad decreased. The selling price stood at 154,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,650 dinars per dollar, while the purchase price was 153,550 dinars for every 100 dollars.