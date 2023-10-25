Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil amidst stock exchange closures

Shafaq News/ The US dollar fell in Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday, amidst the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the dollar prices in Baghdad dropped to 161,000 dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the morning rates of 162,200 dinars against 100 dollars.

In the local exchange shops, the selling price settled at 162,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 160,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price of the dollar reaching 160,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchasing price stood at 160,400 dinars for every 100 dollars