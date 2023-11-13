Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar's prices dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, reaching 161,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Sunday prices of 163,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have decreased, with the selling price at 162,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price is 160,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a decrease in exchange shops, with the selling price at 160,100 dinars per dollar and the buying price at 160,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.