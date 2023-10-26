Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices witnessed a decline today, Thursday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped at the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 161,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This is in contrast to yesterday, Wednesday, when the rates stood at 162,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price at 162,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 160,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decrease, with the selling price recorded at 160,900 dinars in exchange shops, and the buying price at 160,800 dinars for 100 dollars