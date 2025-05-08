Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, 700 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 144,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 142,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,800.