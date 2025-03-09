Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 148,400 dinars for every 100 dollars. Saturday's rates were 148,350 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,000.