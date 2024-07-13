Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars for every 100 dollars. Thursday's rates were 149,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,700.