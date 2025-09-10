Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rates edged higher with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 143,350 on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,600.