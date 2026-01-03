Dollar opens lower in Baghdad, higher in Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad while recording a slight increase in the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar opened at 144,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down by 500 dinars from the previous session, when it closed at 145,000 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 145,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 144,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar edged higher at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 143,400 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 143,250 dinars. This marked a slight increase compared with the last session, when the selling price stood at 143,350 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price remained unchanged at 143,250 dinars.