Dollar nears 157,000 dinars in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,700 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 155,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,600 dinars and buying prices at 156,700 dinars.

Speaking to Shafaq News, financial expert Walid Eidi attributed the recent rise primarily to market speculation and uncertainty surrounding changes in the Central Bank of Iraq's leadership, despite the continued stability of the official exchange rate. The increase, he noted, lacks strong economic fundamentals, predicting that pressures on the currency market could ease as regional tensions subside and confidence gradually returns.