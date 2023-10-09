Dollar gains ground against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose again against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reportec that the dollar prices increased with the opening of the main al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching an exchange rate of 159,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This is compared to yesterday's rate of 158,350 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 160,250 dinars, while the buying price was 158,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a rise, with the selling price in exchange shops reaching 159,000 dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price being 158,900 dinars for 100 dollars.