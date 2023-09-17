Dollar gains ground against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates between the United States Dollar and the Iraqi Dinar experienced significant fluctuations on Sunday within the bustling markets of the capital city of Baghdad, while demonstrating a contrasting trend in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the value of the U.S. Dollar surged as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya primary stock exchanges settled at 157,500 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 U.S. Dollars, which is a climb from the morning's opening rates.

Our correspondent further highlighted that in Baghdad's local financial precincts, the selling price of the U.S. Dollar climbed to a substantial 158,500 Iraqi Dinars per 100 U.S. Dollars, while the purchase rate remained slightly lower at 156,500 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 U.S. Dollars.

In Erbil, the U.S. Dollar dipped to 156,950 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 U.S. Dollars, and the buying rate closely mirrored this descent at 156,850 Iraqi Dinars per 100 U.S. Dollars.