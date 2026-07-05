Dollar falls in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,300 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session's 153,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,750 dinars and bought it at 152,750 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,350 dinars and buying prices at 153,300 dinars.