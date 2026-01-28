Dollar falls in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil (Updated at 17:20)

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,300 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 153,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,750 dinars and bought it at 148,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,000 dinars and buying prices at 148,600 dinars.

The spokesperson for the currency market in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Jabbar Goran, attributed the increase in dollar exchange to four main factors: the lack of full political agreement on forming a new Kurdish government, which has created “instability reflected directly in the market,” the Central Bank of Iraq reduction of dollar injections into local markets, the positions of US President Donald Trump, including his objections to the Iraqi government formation process and the nomination of Nouri Al-Maliki, as well as concerns over the participation of armed groups in the next cabinet.